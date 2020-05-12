Johnny Depp makes new revelations about the “lies” of Amber Heard

People and royalty

The lawyers of the actor are ready to reveal everything to clear their client.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to animate the topic justice and various facts. In a series of text messages inflamed, the actor lashed out at what he considers to be” lies pure and simple “of her who was his wife. At the time, in the midst of divorce proceedings, and while the latter was accused of domestic violence, the star of Pirates of the Caribbean sent to Christian Carino (agent to the stars, and, incidentally, the ex-boyfriend of Lady Gaga) messages in which he describes his incomprehension of the situation.

” I want to set it as much as she. But that is what I can do ? Admit something that never happened ? Swallow this lie, pure and simple ? It must be reasonable. I don’t want to drag this label to batter women just for her ! “, writes the actor.

To understand why Johnny Depp has contacted the agent to the stars, it is because the latter had arranged a rendez-vous between the two spouses in a divorce to attempt to find a common ground. A quiet encounter, since at the same time, Amber Heard had filed an injunction to expel the actor, granted by the justice.

Blow for blow

Since then, Johnny Depp has filed a complaint for defamation to the tune of $ 50 million against his ex-wife, who was accusing him implicitly of domestic violence in an editorial published by the Washington Post. He has also filed a complaint against the Sun, who had written that he was a” hitter of women “.

The defence of the actor has recently been challenged by the discovery of text messages to be extremely violent, in which he described to his friend, Paul Bettany on how he could get rid of the actor for Aquaman before removing his body. At the end of January, the Daily Mail had released records in which Amber Heard acknowledged having struck Johnny Depp.