Johnny Depp, Margot Robbie, Zendaya and Dua Lipa, stars perfumes back-to-school

The muses fragrances have always the wind in their sails. The evidence for this new school year with a multitude of new fragrances that are set to invade the market. Which will be your preference ? In addition to the smell of a juice, the film advertising often plays a big role in our subconscious to decide and the american stars monopolise the new advertising campaigns des parfums signed Chanel, Dior, Saint Laurent Paris and Lancôme. Which will appeal to you the most ?

Margot Robbie, the face of Gabrielle’s Essence of Chanel

The rising star of american cinema, that plays in the last film Tarantino with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, is the new ambassador for parfums Chanel for which it embodies Gabrielle Gasolinethe last opus in the olfactory of the home. On the song Halo BeyonceMargot Robbie is wearing a tight bun anda dress, couture designed by Karl Lagarfeld himself. Solar, she’s dancing in a brightly decorated and gilded, the image of the perfume Gabrielle Gasoline, a bouquet of white flowers : tuberose, jasmine, orange blossom and ylang-ylang. His credo : to embody the freedom of Coco Chanel , “I chose this as I wanted to be and I am.” (Eau de parfum Gabrielle Petrol, 99 € (50 ml).

Johnny Depp, face of Wild Dior

Johnny Depp also still “wild” for Dior in a new spot, again signed by Jean-Baptiste Mondino. Four years after the launch of the fragrance, it embodies this time a man in search of meaning a tribute to the soul native american and the earth. Finished the bike, this time, the father of Lily-Rose Depp evolves in the magical setting of the Grand Canyon on a background of rock music signed Link Wray.

Zendaya face of the Idol of Lancôme

22 years old, Zendaya is one of the youngest ambassadors of perfume, but already a symbol of power in the feminine. After Julia Roberts for Life is beautiful, Zendaya embodies this all-new juice olfactory launched by Lancôme for the young women who have confidence in themselves and are not afraid of anything. In the clip, the young woman and fashion designer rides a galloping horse on the song Unstoppable Sia, whose words are like a leitmotiv :” I am invincible, I have so much to be able to “. Smile, boundless energy and 61 million subscribers at the counter of instagram, it makes you want to discover this “idol”, a perfume, skin musk, and pink ( 58 € for 50 ml).

Dua Lipa muse of Free of Saint Laurent Beauty

Same generation as Zendaya, the singer Dua Lipa, 23 years old, represents these young women of character, sure of themselves and full of enthusiasm. Rock, sexy in a smoking jacket on skin, she called the young girls of her generation to be free and to assume also in the city, on the beach or in nature. Free, a perfume accents of orange flowers, vanilla and lavender (eau de parfum, on sale 2 September, 88 € (50 ml).

Photo credits : Jean Baptiste Mondino for Dior Perfumes