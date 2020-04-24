Johnny Depp physically hurt by Amber Heard at the time, he recounts the details of their altercation

If recently, it was discovered revelations shock on Amber Heard, seemingly ready to do anything to sully the reputation of Johnny Depp, today we discover other info about their relationship that could not have been more poorly completed. In march 2015, the actor had lost a piece of his finger following a violent altercation with his wife, just a month after their marriage. At the time, he had lied about the story to protect Amber Heard. A video of Johnny Depp at his trial at the end of 2018 has been unveiled by DailyMailon which you can hear him say : “In fact, I had an injury quite nasty at the time, but I had to protect it. So, that is why I said that it (his finger) was taken in the huge doors in accordion in the house, but this was not the case. It was referred to in the thousand, she threw me a bottle of vodka and my hand rested like that on the marble of the bar. The first bottle is placed right next to my ear. The second was a bottle more wide and she has thrown a certain distance away, she landed on the bar, where was my finger, as I now called little Richard.”

Johnny Depp added : “The tip of the finger has been cut off and all the bones inside was completely broken. I mean, it looked like Vesuvius, and then I had infections. I was just trying to find my finger, you know. Then I had to do with the insanity of having the finger cut off by this woman with whom I was married. She said that I had done it myself, knocking in a wall. I would like to see the reactions of the scientists, physicists, who are accustomed to such injuries, this kind of stuff, because I’d love to see her explain how a man can put his fist through a wall and that the wall is dry or something like that.” You will have understood, the actor asserts, therefore, that Amber Heard has been violent with him, and that she is the reason why it has lost part of his finger. Statements that should still create vivid sparks between the two former ! In fact, the story is not ready to finish… It could be now that Johnny Depp is threatened with death by the father of Amber Heard.