Johnny Depp : projectiles, insults… New overwhelming evidence against Amber heard

New audience, new revelations. Tuesday 14 July, the american website Page Six reveals that Amber heard is the aim of the new allegations of abuse against Johnny Depp.

If they have formed one of the couples most glamorous of Hollywood, behind the scenes of the union of Johnny Depp and Amber heard they are far from being positive. Tuesday 14 July, our colleagues in the ee.uu. site Page Sixhe cited the testimony of Tara Roberts, who knows the star of the saga Pirates of the Caribbean as it is the real estate manager of his residence in the Bahamas, the caye Little Hall’s Pond. She was questioned by the high Court of justice in London, in the framework of the trial of the major stakeholders for defamation against the group of the NGN, the owner of the tabloid british The Sun. No tarring of praise for the actor, “a man of unusually pleasant“she has even accused his ex-wife the physical and verbal violence.

Amber Heard it would therefore be launched “the projectiles [et] pounced violently at Johnny, he was pulling the hair and committed other the acts of aggressive physical against him.“These acts were the words murderers. Tara Roberts is to remember that a stay of the ex-spouse to the Bahamas, in the month of December 2015, and in the company of friends and the children of Johnny Depp, during which the star of the film Aquaman “had been reprimanded several times with a ferocity growing.“”She insulted“she remembered, “I heard her say : ‘his career in the‘, ‘nobody’s going to hire you”, “you’re faded'[bunderstand:”[àcomprendre:”[aentender:”[àcomprendre:”ha-ha“- ed.], ‘large’, ‘you will die a lonely man‘.“Of the indignities to which the ex-partner Vanessa Paradis, has never responded with violence. “During this incident, I have never seen Johnny hit of Amberor the push, or physically react to the attacks.“

There is No injury of Amber heard

And when Amber Heard he made his mea culpa, according to Tara Roberts, the violence against Johnny Depp set out again of more beautiful than a couple of hours later. “Amber, Johnny told me, had thrown in a box of lacquer (…) in the face of Johnny, causing a notch“, says the manager of real estate. “I’ve never seen [Amber Heard, ndlr] with lesions on the face or the body.“

Referring to Johnny DeppTara Roberts then explained that “the person above social and lively has spent the better part of the day sleeping“insisting that it is not reflected not to save your work. And when this is not the comedian that tries to make justice, revealing his terrible experience of the presumption and accusing Amber Heard of the violence, it is the latter that tries to hurt his arguments, in particular highlighting their addictions.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive the latest news