Johnny Depp refuses to be a “monster” that affected Amber heard

Johnny Depp the counter-attack. The actor has flatly refused Wednesday to be a “monster” who beat his ex-wife, actress Amber heard, after a joke about his tattoo, on the second day of his libel lawsuit against the tabloid british The Sun that had portrayed violent husband. The face covered with a handkerchief, the ex-husband arrived separately at the High Court in London, which was seen during three weeks in the case of the Sun and its owner, News Group Newspapers (NGN).

The actor, 57 years of age, the hero of the saga Pirates of the Caribbeanthe guilt for having presented as a proven fact, in an article published in April of 2018, he has beaten his ex-wife, who is divorced with an accident in 2017. The hearing has once again returned to the great unpacking, Johnny Depp, being questioned relentlessly by the lawyer of NGN in their addiction to drugs and alcohol. He acknowledged that he “had succumbed to old demons” in march of 2013, after 160 days of sobriety, but he denied that he had beaten three times Amber heard, as she says.

“Wino Forever “

According to the lawyer, Sasha Wass, the actress was made fun of a tattoo of Johnny Depp, “Wino Forever” (” Drunkard forever “), the transformation of the inscription ” Winona Forever “, which is done after his breakup with actress Winona Ryder in the 1990s. “You have been slapped in the face more than once, because after you hit her the first time she did not react, she fixed the eyes, and that the more angry and gave a slap in the face again,” he insisted.

After being conscious of their actions, he would have spoken for the first time to his wife that the “monster” that is in him,” his alter ego, the person who is taking over when you were under the influence of alcohol and drugs.” “This is absolutely wrong,” retorted Johnny Depp. I have not hit miss Heard. “

The two ex-spouses had met on the set of Ron Express, in 2011, before marrying in February 2015, in Los Angeles. The marriage was divorced two years later. The actress, 34 years old, was referred to the “years” of physical and psychological abuse “, accusations strongly challenged by Johnny Depp.