Johnny Depp replaced by Margot Robbie in Pirates of the Caribbean ? ⋆ StarMag.com

This is the surprising news of the day. Margot Robbie could land in the universe of ” Pirates of the Caribbean “. It is said that more !

There is nothing to stop more Margot Robbie. The actress, 29 years old, is on all fronts. After having shone in the role of Harley Quinn, here it is, ready to delve into the saga Pirates of the Caribbean. At least that is what they want to the latest rumors started by The Hollywood Reporter.

From their setbacks in the courts with his ex Amber heard, Johnny Depp, the famous interpreter of Jack Sparrow, has been ruled out of the series of which he was the hero. But Margot Robbie is going to replace the actor ? Not really…

Same universe, different characters

According to the web page Varietythe film preparation will be under the direction of Christina Hodson, the writer of Birds of Prey. Will be based in the universe of the saga Pirates of the Caribbean but it will not be a sequel, strictly speaking, of the previous films. Viewers will be able to discover new characters.

This project, therefore, is not in connection with the restart of Pirates of the Caribbean that had been announced in the past month of October, which will be led by Ted Elliott (screenwriter of the first four films) and Craig Mazin (the brain behind the series” Chernobyl “).

Anyway, Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of five films Pirates of the Caribbeanit will also be one of the two feature films in preparation.

Many internet users have been surprised not to see Johnny Depp in his famous role of Jack Sparrow.

