Johnny Depp replaced by Margot Robbie in Pirates of the Caribbean

Fans Pirates of the Caribbeanare going to be disappointed. Johnny Depp is not going to play in the next installment of the film, is the actress Margot Robbie, who is going to replace. The news was announced on the 26th of June, by which The Hollywood Reporter. This movie does not restart the previously announced franchise, or a continuation of the five previous parts. Will be independent of the characteristic of the film which is inspired by the universe of the saga but without Jack Sparrow, the famous pirate, embodied until now by Johnny Deep. If the announcement of this project has inflamed the social networks, many people are offended by the absence of the actor. “Imagine Harry Potter without Daniel Radcliffe, and now imagine Pirates of the Caribbean without Johnny Depp. In summary…”, “Pirates of the Caribbean without Johnny Depp, is more Pirates of the Caribbean, you will have to change the name of the movie”, “they do not call it Pirates of the Caribbean if we do not have our trio of main and mythical”, we can read on Twitter.

I really love Margot Robbie, but ” Pirates of the Caribbean without Johnny Depp does not have any sense. And then, frankly, Disney would be the opportunity to create something new, you saoulez to recycle everything. Even worse is when it turns on THE character. 😒 https://t.co/Fu6Oh0lITS — Mary (@helll_is_empty) June 27, 2020

The overthrow of Johnny Depp for Disney’s not so surprising. The past month of October, in the columns of the Daily Mail, the writer of the first component, Stuart Beattiehe was assigned in the theme. “I think that Johnny Depp has done his time. Of course, it is appropriate for the character, who became the one for which he is most well known now. Children all over the world worship him in this role, so I think that has been beneficial to him, and to us also. I think that Jack Sparrow is his legacy. This is the only character that has played five times, this is the costume that is put in to visit the children in hospitals, this is the reason why we will remember him”, he had revealed. In addition to professional reasons, the private life of Johnny Depp could also be a determining element. For several years, the actor is mired in a legal battle with his ex-girlfriend Amber heard, who accused him of domestic violence.

