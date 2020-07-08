Johnny Depp reveals the incident that prompted the divorce to Amber heard

Johnny Depp has testified in the bar from Tuesday to London when his libel lawsuit against the tabloid british “Sun”.

Johnny Depp and Amber heard are washing their dirty linen in front of the court. The two ex-spouses gathered Tuesday in London, for the defamation lawsuit filed by the actor for the “Sun”, which had portrayed violent husband. The former companion of Vanessa Paradis and actress of”Aquaman” had been divorced, with a fall in 2017, the last accusing Johnny Depp of physical and psychological violence against him. The allegations strongly refuted by the hollywood star.

Tuesday at the court of London, Johnny Depp has once again denied the allegations of violence in a written testimony of his defense and says that Amber heard was violent with him, physically and verbally, referring to several incidents during their marriage, including when she had been launched over a bottle of vodka, or cut a finger in Australia in the year 2015. In the bar, the interpreter of Jack Sparrow in the saga of “pirates of the Caribbean”, said it was “inconceivable” for him to raise his hand to a woman, according to the “Daily Mail”. “This is an important point and central to my moral code not to hit a woman, regardless of the circumstances. It is simply inconceivable, and that would never happen”.

In the writing, he draws the portrait of a woman “calculator”, “sociopath”, “narcissist”, “completely dishonest on the emotional level”, which is more close to him, with the only purpose to move forward in her budding career. “She knew what she wanted and that I was an easy target,” he said. The father of Lily-Rose and Jack Depp also revealed that he has decided to ask for the divorce of the actress of 34 years after she, or “it may be that one of your friends”, defecated in the bed of marriage by 2016 after a discussion. It would be defended with the actor to call the incident, which took place after the night of the 30-year anniversary with Amber heard, the “joke harmless”.

Johnny Depp and drugs

In the audience, Johnny Depp has had to face an examination by the lawyer of the owner of the “Sun”, the News Group Newspapers (NGN), in his consumption of drugs and alcohol, as well as in his behavior. He acknowledged that he had tried “all the drugs known to man” from an early age. “I’ve always been interested in the fight against the culture and many of the heroes of literary that I admire are the consumers of opium. It is a subject that I have studied.” This is Elton John, who had arrived at the actor to help him combat his demons. Despite his consumption of drugs and alcohol, Johnny Depp has denied being the “monster” refers to Amber heard. “She was screaming at me, I was crying over what she calls the monster”, he explained. “It was not Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. I don’t think that I was the monster.”

In the process of divorce between the two actors, Amber heard had withdrawn his demand, and Johnny Depp had paid him seven million dollars, which the actress had given back to the associations. The actor has also initiated other proceedings for defamation against Amber heard in the united States.