Johnny Depp says that a new time not to have hit Amber heard: he was plastered at the time of the incident is accused of

The Hollywood star, Johnny Depp, once again denied on Monday before british justice, had shown violent to his ex-wife, actress Amber heard, even after having been robbed by his ex-administrator of the company.

Depp follows in the libel in the High Court in London, the tabloid newspaper the Sun and its publisher NGN to be accused of being a violent husband, which he denies. The actor, 57, says that Amber heard, age 34, has mounted a case against him during his two-year marriage ended with a divorce, a break up in 2017, with the aim of advancing your career at your expense. Continuing with his testimony on the fifth day of the trial, he was certain he could not, in march of 2015 in Los Angeles, grabbing his wife’s hair with one hand and strike the other, to the extent that he wore a plaster cast with “a little dinosaur”. Johnny Depp is interviewed on the 14 crimes of domestic violence in the audience to turn to the great unpacking of their addictions and their lifestyle rampant, with the publication of private messages, photos and testimonies of confrontation. He took it as proof of his non-violent behaviour of a message that had been sent to him shortly after the father of the actress, when David Heard of it, in which he admitted that his daughter had mood problems, like Johnny Depp with drugs and alcohol. “But I still love you as a father or a brother”wrote David Heard.