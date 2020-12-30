CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp sends a message to his fans of good wishes for 2021

Posted on

The actor has wished his 9 million followers “a better time ahead” after a year “of losses.”

Johnny Depp has sent a thoughtful message to his fans in the hopes that 2021 will be a better year.

The actor turned to his social networks to express that he wishes “a better moment ahead” after a “hard and lossy” year.

“This year has been very difficult for many,” Depp told his 9 million Instagram followers. “We have a better time ahead of us,” he added.

Depp’s message came just weeks after a judge ruled on his defamation case against The Sun.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star had sued the publication for an article calling him a “wife-beater.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp)

The judge said that the claims made in the article were, therefore, substantially true. Depp’s attorneys will appeal the judge’s “clearly flawed” decision.

