Johnny Depp “sorry” for falling in love with Amber Heard

They are now against the war justice without mercy. First, Amber Heard had filed for divorce in August 2016, a year and a half after her marriage with Johnny Depp, saying that the latter beat her. After a period of lull, the actress ofAquaman had published an op-ed in the Washington Post, where she describes herself as a victim of domestic violence, without citing his or her former spouse. The response : considering that it is clearly referred to, he is currently pursuing his ex-wife in court for defamation and claims of $ 50 million. For the actor, who has also declared that it was she who was violent, does any of this matter to him to prejudice : moreover, it would have missed the role in the latest reboot of Pirates of the Caribbean, of which he is the hero.

This relationship has therefore turned into a nightmare for the actor, who, according to rumors, would have put an end to his relationship with Vanessa Paradis for the beautiful eyes of Amber Heard. While Johnny Depp would limit its discourse with the public on the issue, a source close to the star has recently entrusted to Hollywood Life. “Johnny feels completely used by Amber and regrets of be fallen in love with her”says the source.

It has also entrusted it : “he has the impression that he has never had a relationship that cost him both his career and his personal life”. A sentence that is not trivial, sincehe multiplied the serious relations and the marriage in the course of his life.The actor was married to makeup artist Lori Allison for two years (1983-1985), and got engaged to other women, Sherilyn Fenn (Twin Peaks), Jennifer Grey (Dirty Dancing) and the actress of Stranger Things, Winona Ryder. He also of course lived an intense and long love affair with Vanessa Paradis for 14 years, from 1998 to 2012, with whom he had two children. But today, he is determined not to let go to pay Amber Heard the defilement of his reputation.

