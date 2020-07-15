Johnny Depp spreads the image of the shit that Amber heard would have been left in their bed

The world of the celebrities, it is decidedly unforgiving. As the trial of Johnny Depp against the tabloid ” Sun ” to London is in full swing, the actor tries at all costs to defend against accusations of violence initiated by his ex-wife Amber heard.

On Tuesday, Johnny Depp introduced the SMS before the High Court of London to prove that it is Amber heard, who was violent with him. One of her bodyguards, has published an exchange with the actor, during which it is said that the actress threw him a bottle of vodka in it. “She crushed a cigarette in the figure,” he reportedly wrote.

Johnny Depp has also shown text messages sent to your doctor David Kipper : “Shit dude, I just can’t live this way. It is also full of shit than a turkey for Christmas. I have had enough. The insults, the constant humiliation, slander, saliva out of the mouth of the limit malicious, wicked and vindictive. “

The famous photo

Attention, the images sensitive

The unpacking does not stop there. Among the evidence presented to the court, Johnny Depp was a piece of evidence, unusual. A week after declaring that he had decided to divorce with Amber heard “the day that defecated” in the marriage bed, the actor of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, showed the pictures of the scene to the judges.

Photos of the stool in the center of Johnny Depp and Amber heard”s court battle made public for the first time https://t.co/woHphvVbHt — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 14, 2020

In a press release issued by the DailyMailone of the household helpers who worked for 30 years for Johnny Depp has told how she has found these droppings in the bed and have his picture.

“One of my employees pointed me to the bed and told me that she could not believe what I had found, explained Hilda Vargas. I pulled the top sheet on the bed and I saw a lot of stool. I was horrified and disgusted. It was clear to me that it was human feces. I knew that the stools could not come to any of the two small dogs of the Lord Depp or the Lady’s Ear. I have cleaned several times the excrement of these dogs and their stools are much smaller. In addition, I’ve never seen these dogs to defecate in the bed.”

Hilda Vargas continued to explain that Amber heard had then accused him of having ” destroyed their marriage “. “I have often heard the Lady Heard shouting in the Lord Depp and other people. She has a bad character and who did not want me to shout it. On the contrary, in more than 30 years of working for Mr. Depp, I have never seen Mr. Depp to be violent with someone else, or him yelling “, he concluded.