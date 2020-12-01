CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

Following his departure from ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’, Depp is considering a role in the new ’21 Jump Street ‘movie.

Johnny Depp is reportedly trying very hard to land a role in a new movie after his departure from ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’.

Undoubtedly, the verdict of the ‘wife beater’ case in Britain has had a negative impact on the career of the versatile actor, as he has no new film to make after the case.

Depp is considering a role in the new ’21 Jump Street ‘movie. The news comes days after he was replaced on the film following the outcome of the defamation case.

After the verdict against him was announced, Depp had to leave Fantastic Beasts 3.

The actor has not shared details of his future projects, and Depp is rumored to be watching the next 21 Jump Street movie.

Previously, it was reported that the 21 Jump Street female spinoff is back on track with the movie titled Jump Street: Now for Her Pleasure.

According to Deadline, Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin, who are working on the recently confirmed Deadpool 3, have been chosen to write the spin-off.

There are rumors and speculation that Johnny Depp wants a role in the movie to rebuild his reputation among his fans who want their favorite star to keep them mesmerized with his acting skills.

