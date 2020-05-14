Johnny Depp supported by Vanessa Paradis

The French artist Vanessa Paradis in support of her ex-husband Johnny Depp in the proceedings initiated by the actor against the tabloid british The Sun who had portrayed violent husband, according to documents of justice revealed Wednesday. The star of the “pirates of the Caribbean” complains that the british newspaper and its owner News Group Newspapers have presented as a proven fact, in an article published in April of 2018, he had hit the one who was then his wife, the american actress, Amber Heard.
The couple had divorced with a bang in early 2017, a little over a year after his marriage. The actress, 34-year-old was then referred to the “years” of abuse “physical and psychological”, what Johnny Depp’s mad. The lawyers of Johnny Depp asked by Vanessa Paradis to testify in the trial, which was to take place in mid-march at the High Court in London, but that has been pushed back to July due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus.
“I’ve known Johnny for over 25 years”
“I’ve known Johnny for over 25 years. We have been together for 14 years and we have raised our two children together,” said the French actress, in a written testimony provided to the procedure. “During all these years, Johnny was a man and a father kind, attentive, generous and non-violent,” added the one who split from the actor in 2012, shortly before he begins a relationship with Amber Heard. “He has never been violent (…) towards me”, she added.
During a hearing conducted Wednesday by video conference, the lawyers of Johnny Depp also announced that it wants to present the testimony of the actress Winona Ryder, who had a relationship with the star in the 1990s. In his statement, Winona Ryder has said that she did “not understand” the accusations made by Amber Heard against her ex-husband, adding: “It has never, ever been violent with me”. Johnny Depp denies having been violent with Amber Heard and has initiated other proceedings in defamation against his ex-wife, who runs, it, in the United States.
(The essential/afp)
