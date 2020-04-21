Johnny Depp takes the word on Instagram – Actu Cinema

Surrounded by candles in his wine cellar: here is the framework chosen by Johnny Depp in his first speech on the social networks.

Johnny Depp is not usually a fan of social networks. It comes yet to launch, on Instagram here. “It is time to open the dialogue”, launches himself in a video of eight minutes. What has been decided ? The current pandemic, ” he says. “The threat of this invisible enemy has already caused many of the tragedies and multiple damages on the lives of the people. Some are in the process of dying. Some have lost their work, and not only their work but also their main source of income. Some, too many, living in the streets without protection”, he says. He gives some advice to his fans. “Draw, read, think, learn, make films with your mobile phones, play an instrument if you know how, if not learn, if you do not have an instrument, create one, write a song”, lance-t-il.

He also thanked all those who have supported in recent years. A way of alluding to the subject that many had hoped to see it addressed, namely, the accusations of domestic violence made against him by his former girlfriend, Amber Heard, facts that he denies vigorously. (Belga / Belga)

