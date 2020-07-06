Johnny Depp : the bad news that he feared both for his judgment

Tuesday, 7 July, opens in London in the case of that between Johnny Depp in the newspaper “The Sun”. During this test, which is expected to last three weeks, the american actor will be particularly in the face of his ex-wife, Amber heard.

The month of July promises to be intense for Johnny Depp. Thursday, 2 July, the uk high court has validated the accusation of defamation against the american actor, against the newspaper The Sunto the allegations that he was violent towards his ex-wife Amber heard. Therefore, a trial is set to begin in London Tuesday, 7 of July, and is expected to last three weeks. As a reminder, Johnny Depp has filed a defamation lawsuit against the tabloid and its british owner News Group Newspapers (NGN) after having presented as a proven fact, in an article published in April of 2018, he had hit Amber heard in the description of what as “wife-beater”understand “drummer female”.

According to the information of the Daily MailJohnny Depp and Amber heard discuss, face-to-facein the court. However, the actor, 57 years old, had requested that his former companion, the american actress, is denied to the High court. A few days before the start of the long awaited test, Friday, 3 July, the legal team of Johnny Depp tried to exclude Amber heard, so that you do not not physically present the court, until NGN is called as a witness.

The support of Johnny Depp

Side by side, to defend it, the star of Pirates of the Caribbean can rely on several of his former classmates. His ex-wife, the singer and French actress Vanessa Paradisthat is also the mother of his two children, Lily-Rose and Jack, will be present in the bar. As well as his ex-girlfriend, the american actress Winona Ryder, with which the actor had a relationship in the 90’s.

Obviously, Amber Heard seems to prepare for your test in the face of Johnny Depp. Saturday, July 4, the star of Aquaman attorney on your account of Instagram and shared a photo of her. In the image in question, the actress of 34 years is sitting on the grass in a park, smiling, with a great book in the handsand a marker, not away from him. “I unpack for the weekend”she indicates in the title of his publication. Because, yes, the week promises to be just as intense for the young woman…

