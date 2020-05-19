Johnny Depp : the evidence of the lawyers of his ex Amber Heard a…

Johnny Depp says that his ex, Amber Heard, has attempted to “sing” with several shots compromising.
The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard just go to a higher level. This week, the two former found themselves once again in court. And if in court the fight rages, it is also virulent to the outside. According to the information of The Blastthe lawyers of the actress have in their possession evidence that could tarnish the image of Johnny Depp.
According to the u.s. site, the new board ofAmber Heard, Roberta Kaplanand his collaborators have contacted the lawyer Johnny Depp to discuss the matter a few days earlier.
Lawyers Johnny Depp say now having seen several photos, extremely sensitive to the actor. Particularly one on which the interpreter of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean seems to be smoking drugs in a pipe of glass, and several other pictures showing illegal products and accessories located inside of his home. And according to the legal team of the actor, the lawyers of Amber Heard have reportedly even tried to “make it sing” by saying that they would use such evidence in court.
“Johnny Depp has nothing to hide”
“These information are very confidential, Your Honor, I would therefore not like that of others. What I’ve just shown you are some of the pictures that are in reality only the tip of the iceberg that we produirions in this case, said the lawyer ofAmber Heard. There are many, many others like it.” Lawyers Johnny Depp replied by swearing that they had nothing to hide and that the advice of his ex trying to simply persuade them to accept a request for sealed : “Your Honour, the photographs that were shown as an incentive to try to make us abandon our motion have nothing to do with Ms. Heard. They relate to Mr. Depp. Mr. Depp has nothing to hide. He testified about his drug addiction.”
Last march, Johnny Depp has sued his ex-wife in court for “defamation”, demanding no less than $ 50 million in damages. A vast sum, which he justifies by the fact they have missed several offers of films during his marriage, because of his behaviour, e.g. According to Daily Mailthe actor, 56-year-old reiterated he never struck Amber Heard during their two years of marriage, ensuring that it “déguisait the truth” : “She pretends to be a victim, but she is guilty”. According to him, the actress has just “all invented” because it was she, “the party is abusive couple”.
Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news
© © Broadimage/ KCS PRESSE
2/13 –
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard leaving their hotel in New York City
© © Splashnews / KCS PRESSE
3/13 –
Amber Heard shows bruises she claims were inflicted by Johnny Depp. Heard reduced the bruise around her eye was inflicted by Depp on May 21. She claims Depp smashed his iPhone in her face. Heard went to court in LA on Friday with her lawyer, with photos showing various bruises. Sources connected to Depp told TMZ Heard is “an affront to real victims of domestic violence.”
Pictured: Amber Heard Ref: SPL1290215 270516
Picture by: Splash
Splash News and Pictures
Los Angeles:310-821-2666
New York:212-619-2666
London:870-934-2666
photodesk@splashnews.com
© © WENN / KCS PRESSE
4/13 –
Celebrities expected premiere of Focus Features’ “The Danish Girl” at the Westwood Village Theatre. Featuring: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 22 Nov 2015
© © Splashnews / KCS PRESSE
5/13 –
Amber Heard leaves short in THE after claiming Johnny Depp physically assaulted her Friday May 27, 2016
Pictured: Amber Heard Ref: SPL1292250 270516
Picture by: Clint Brewer / Splash News
Splash News and Pictures
Los Angeles:310-821-2666
New York:212-619-2666
London:870-934-2666
photodesk@splashnews.com
© © Splashnews / KCS PRESSE
6/13 –
The premiere of “Black Mass” at the 72nd Venice film festival Pictured: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Ref: SPL1116919 040915
© © Splashnews / KCS PRESSE
7/13 –
Johnny Depp shows up to support fiancé Amber Heard at the Texas Film Awards. Amber was honored by the Austin Film Society at the event hosted at the Austin Studios in Austin, TX. Heard and Depp recently announced their engagement. Pictured: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Ref: SPL708274 060314
© Denis Guignebourg / Bestimage
8/13 –
Johnny Depp on the red carpet after her tribute – tribute Ceremony to the actor J. Depp for all of his career just before the screening of the film “Waiting For The Barbarians” at the 45th American Film festival of Deauville on September 8, 2019. J. Depp has received an award, presented by the President of the jury C. Deneuve.
© BS / Bestimage
9/13 –
Johnny Depp leaves the 76th Festival International du Film de Venise (Mostra), on September 7, 2019.
© Denis Guignebourg / Bestimage
10/13 –
Johnny Depp – Photocall of the film “Waiting For The Barbarians” at the 45éme American Film festival of Deauville on September 8, 2019.
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
11/13 –
Exclusive – Amber Heard without makeup and lair sad to the output of a law firm on Wilshire Blvd in Los Angeles, September 4, 2019
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
12/13 –
Exclusive – Amber Heard goes to a garden centre with a friend in Los Angeles. The girls chat before you load the plants in the Prius Amber. Despite his divorce with Johnny Depp, Amber seems to be in a good mood, she wears a handbag Louis Vuitton. Los Angeles, September 6, 2019.
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
13/13 –
Exclusive – Amber Heard in the company of a friend shopping in Los Angeles On September 20, 2019