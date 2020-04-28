Johnny Depp : the evidence of the lawyers of his ex Amber Heard a…

Johnny Depp says that his ex, Amber Heard, has attempted to “sing” with several shots compromising.

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard just go to a higher level. This week, the two former found themselves once again in court. And if in court the fight rages, it is also virulent to the outside. According to the information of The Blastthe lawyers of the actress have in their possession evidence that could tarnish the image of Johnny Depp.

According to the u.s. site, the new board ofAmber Heard, Roberta Kaplanand his collaborators have contacted the lawyer Johnny Depp to discuss the matter a few days earlier.

Lawyers Johnny Depp say now having seen several photos, extremely sensitive to the actor. Particularly one on which the interpreter of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean seems to be smoking drugs in a pipe of glass, and several other pictures showing illegal products and accessories located inside of his home. And according to the legal team of the actor, the lawyers of Amber Heard have reportedly even tried to “make it sing” by saying that they would use such evidence in court.

“Johnny Depp has nothing to hide”

“These information are very confidential, Your Honor, I would therefore not like that of others. What I’ve just shown you are some of the pictures that are in reality only the tip of the iceberg that we produirions in this case, said the lawyer ofAmber Heard. There are many, many others like it.” Lawyers Johnny Depp replied by swearing that they had nothing to hide and that the advice of his ex trying to simply persuade them to accept a request for sealed : “Your Honour, the photographs that were shown as an incentive to try to make us abandon our motion have nothing to do with Ms. Heard. They relate to Mr. Depp. Mr. Depp has nothing to hide. He testified about his drug addiction.”

Last march, Johnny Depp has sued his ex-wife in court for “defamation”, demanding no less than $ 50 million in damages. A vast sum, which he justifies by the fact they have missed several offers of films during his marriage, because of his behaviour, e.g. According to Daily Mailthe actor, 56-year-old reiterated he never struck Amber Heard during their two years of marriage, ensuring that it “déguisait the truth” : “She pretends to be a victim, but she is guilty”. According to him, the actress has just “all invented” because it was she, “the party is abusive couple”.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news