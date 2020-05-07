Johnny Depp : these accusations are not going to get pleasure with Amber Heard

Three years after having formalized their divorce, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continue to accuse each other of domestic violence. The actor, 56-year-old has just start again.

In may 2016, after a little more than a year of marriage, Amber Heard revealed want the divorce of Johnny Depp. A break on the background of domestic violence in which the actress accused the interpreter of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. And their divorce finalized two months later has not calmed the tensions. Quite to the contrary. In the Face of the about his ex-wifeJohnny Depp was not only prosecuted for “ defamation “but he also revealed to his tour have been a victim of violence assénées by Amber Heard during their union. A fight that is not close to ending.

Johnny Depp confirms Amber Heard has been violent with him

Recently heard in the case which divides them, Johnny Depp has reiterated the charges he made against Amber Heard. In documents that has obtained the Daily Mailthe dad of Lily-Rose Depp has once again denied having been violent in respect of his ex-wife. And it doesn’t stop there. After having declared that it” déguisait the truth “and” had invented “he said that she was” pass for a victim “that she was “ guilty “and she was” the party abusive couple “. Of about that Amber Heard did for a time not react.