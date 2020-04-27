Johnny Depp : This new element that puts at risk the defence of Amber Heard

They were married in Los Angeles in February 2015, before divorcing her a year later, in may 2016. Actress Amber Heard revealed then to the world press that his famous spouse Johnny Depp had molestée several times. Of domestic violence in which the actor has always stood for. In trial for over three years now, the former partners engage in a battle without mercy, and new evidence could come to weaken the defense of the young woman.

Divorces are common in Hollywood. It has, however, a special aura. He puts first of all in case one of the greatest stars of contemporary cinema : Johnny Depp. Famous for his role of captain Jack Sparrow in the franchise Pirates of the Caribbeanhe also portrayed the famous anti-hero to the independent film, Emir Kusturica and Jim Jarmusch. But it was through his collaboration with director Tim Burton that he acquires his status as a icon of a generation. To his side, another star of the film : Amber Heard, actress, less exposed to the ravages of celebrity. They met in 2012 on the set of the film Rhum Express. After a wedding highly publicized in February 2015, this is alas their divorce may 2016, which continues to fuel the chronic. In question, the domestic violence that the actor would have inflicted on his wife. Since then, their trial is mired in a pitched battle where all shots are allowed. Already threatened with death by the father of his ex-girlfriend, Johnny Depp has decided to counter-attack.

Tragic night

It all goes back to that night of may 21, 2016, during which a Los Angeles police department is called at the couple’s home. Amber Heard has always said that Johnny Depp would have attacked with his mobile phone photos. But the testimony of the two police officers contradicts his testimony. According to the site The Blast the judge in charge of the case has in effect authorized the defense of the actor to exploit the recordings of the interviews conducted with the two agents. They reveal that neither of them has noticed traces of blows or injuries on the face of the actress. For the lawyer of the ex-Vanessa Paradis,” this is not complicated : two police officers trained in domestic violence lie, or Ambert Heard and its co-conspirators manufactured a hoax.” Remarks unacceptable for the defence of the actress :” The lawyers of Ms. Heard have not confronted the officers to the evidence of the acts of Mr Depp, including photos of the beatings, the injuries and damage he has caused may 21. Fairness requires that Ms. Heard an interview with the officers before confronting these proofs. “ Case to follow.