Johnny Depp threatened with death by the father of Amber Heard ? The latest revelations

It is a case full of twists and turns ! Then we wonder if Johnny Depp has been deceived by Amber Heard with Elon Musk during their wedding after photos have sown the seed of doubt, new revelations fell. According to the latest court documents released by The Blastthe father of the actress allegedly threatened to kill his son-in-law. David Killackey, owner of Performance Allison Transmissions have been a witness of all these actions. Hired to repair the cars of the former couple, the technician has asked the actress to pay him directly without going through Johnny Depp to avoid problems. But, this has not more Amber Heard that would have reacted badly, threatened and insulted the man. For her, it is up to Johnny Depp to pay for car repairs and certainly not to her.

Amber Heard

David Killackey said : “She said that Mr Depp was responsible for the payment of its invoices and that if I was expecting a payment, I had to send the invoices to Mr Depp”. During this period, the man has received many calls and SMS from the father of the actress. During these last, David Heard, in wrath, would have said : “Johnny Depp ruined the career of my daughter and the fact ch*er in Hollywood. I’m a dude from Texas and the guys from Texas know how to handle the 45 calibre. Johnny will soon meet mine”. Shocked, David Killackey has decided never to communicate with them ! Also, be aware that Johnny Depp, trapped by Amber Heard has received the support of a famous actor who takes the opportunity to tackle the actress.