Johnny Depp trial: this video of Amber Heard could change everything

This July 24, as Johnny Depp's lawsuit against the Sun continues, a video was shown in court. It would show Amber Heard's sister evoking a physical altercation with the actress. Problem: the day before, she had declared that the latter had never been violent towards her.

Every day of Johnny Depp’s trial against The Sun newspaper has its share of surprises. As the famous actor leads a legal battle against the British tabloid which called him a man who beats his wife, revelations are raining down on the story between Depp and his former wife, Amber Heard, who came to testify in court. The latter, having accused her ex-husband of violence on numerous occasions, was able to count, this July 23 on the testimony of her sister, Whitney Henriquez, to support her remarks. But thunderclap the next day, when a video is presented in court and could undermine the words of the young woman.

As reported by the Daily Mail, it was Johnny Depp’s lawyer who presented this unpublished clip in court, which he allegedly obtained from a confidential source. In this clip from what appears to be the set of a reality show, Whitney Henriquez can be seen leaving friends of hers to inspect “the bruises on her face and body” after her sister “kicked her ass”. Admitting to having an altercation with the actress, Whitney Henriquez keeps repeating: “I already talked about it, I don’t want to talk about it anymore.”

The video of Amber Heard's sister Whitney, as a friend says "Amber beat your ass".

Whitney says it was part of an inflated story in a bad reality TV show, insisting she and her sister just had a verbal argument. pic.twitter.com/oEZqcJDX6T — Tristan Kirk (@kirkkorner) July 24, 2020

A video that can change everything

The video could have the effect of a bomb since, in her testimony, Whitney Henriquez had declared that Amber Heard had never been violent towards her. According to Johnny Depp’s defense, this is proof that the actress’ sister lied. Whitney Henriquez stands by her side of the story, saying it was just a verbal argument. According to her, the video was only of interest to create intrigue for this “bad TV reality”. Still, this new evidence could seriously undermine the word of Amber Heard’s sister who had given her unfailing support. We do not seem to have reached the end of our surprises in this very high profile trial.