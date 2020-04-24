Johnny Depp turns up on Instagram and broke the record

The containment has the merit of providing time for all those who complain about not having it. The opportunity to devour books, review of classic cinema, do sport at home… As for the common man, celebrities are also concerned by the restrictive measures. And when they don’t push the little song and transform a living room into a concert hall like Laurence Boccolini, they find other activities. And over there, the social networks offer a number of possibilities.

Johnny Depp has understood. The american actor has finally created his account Instagram, to the delight of all his fans. This Wednesday, April 15, the interpreter of Jack Sparrow has posted his first photo on the social network, followed a few hours of a video of several minutes in which he talked of the health crisis today. Two posts that have been a real buzz since the actor can be pleased to already have over a million subscribers on his account. All this in only four hours of time. This is what is called a true triumph.

The arrival of Johnny Depp on Instagram comes just a few days after the 18 years of his son Jack. Most importantly, this bracket digital allows the hollywood actor to forget for some time his conflicts with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Since their divorce in 2016, the two actors engage in an actual war, which continues to undergo many twists and turns. Recently, the sultry blonde has commissioned a private detective to build a case against the favorite actor of Tim Burton. Unfortunately, his approach has not had the desired effect and this is especially revelations incriminating the actress that came out in the press. As so well expressed by the adage, such is taken who believed to take.