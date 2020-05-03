Johnny Depp violent with Amber Heard ? The testimony that could put everything in question

After a story of love passion and many statements inflamed, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have decided to separate. A divorce that is not of any rest, as the actress has accused her ex of having hit a number of times. A narrative that is chilling that is cold in the back and pictures of bruises that have shocked the world.

For his part, the ex of Vanessa Paradis is determined to make its voice heard and to silence the accusations. He wants to prove that he has never laid a hand on Amber Heard who would be a liar, wanting to tarnish his reputation. A difficult position to hold out for Johnny Depp in the face of various snapshots revealed in the press that argue in his favor…

A testimony that could change everything

Samantha McMillen is the former stylist of Amber Heard and she recently testified about the violence which is said to have been a victim of the actress. A testimony that could change many things, as a friend of the stars said to have spent the day with Amber Heard on the next day of the alleged violence, and have not seen any trace on the face of the main interested : “I’ve spent the entire day of the December 16, 2015 in his company in a good light,and while she was not wearing makeup. During this day, I could clearly see that Amber Heard had no mark, wound or cut is visible on the face or on his body.”

These remarks, relayed by the website The Blastplay, therefore, in favour of Johnny Depp. Following the next episode to see the light in this dark case.