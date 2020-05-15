Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard : the war is over, without a trial !

“Our relationship was intensely passionate and sometimes explosive but always loving,” said in a joint statement the ex-couple Johnny Depp – Amber Heard. A text published after that the couple came to an agreement to avoid a trial in their divorce proceedings, which was accompanied by an accusation of domestic violence on the part of Johnny Depp to Amber Heard.

Amber and Johnny have as well finally set their dispute aside in finding an agreement that they have formalized with a court in Los Angeles on Tuesday according to the site american people TMZ. The tribunal has noted the cancellation of a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, because the actress american has withdrawn his prosecution for domestic violence, launched last may 21 by the actress of “Magic Mike XXL”. A case which had the headlines. The source of the website TMZ suggests a financial agreement to the tune of $ 7 million that Johnny Depp would agree to pay (lawyer fees included) to end the procedure.

“Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was also no intention to cause injury, emotional or physical. Amber would like to wish Johnny the best for his future. Amber will provide the financial compensation from the divorce to charity”, also specifies the release of the tips of the two actors according to the website TMZ.

“Years” of abuse “physical and psychological”, according to Amber Heard

The actress of 30 years had filed for divorce in may, and had at the same time filed a request for an injunction against Depp to keep him away from her, claiming that he had hit her throwing her to the face with a mobile phone. Related Post: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are avoided at Comic-Con

She had mentioned “years” of abuse “physical and psychological” and had appeared in court with bruises on the face. Through their spokespersons, the two actors were “happy to turn the page.”

Depp just finished filming “Pirates of the Caribbean 5”. It will soon be the poster of “Yoga Hosers” with Kevin Smith, where he shared the poster with his daughter Lily-Rose, who starts a career on the big screen.

Newsletter – The bulk of the actu Every morning, the news was seen by The Parisian