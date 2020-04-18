Johnny Depp : why the star should follow the instructions of Emmanuel Macron during the containment

Has the general surprise, Johnny Depp has made its appearance on Instagram. The american star has posted a first photo from his villa in the Var. Confined in France, the ex of Vanessa Paradis is going to have to follow the instructions of Emmanuel Macron.

Johnny Depp was it part of the 36 million viewers who have listened carefully to the instructions of Emmanuel Macron during his speech Monday the 13th of April ? The american star 56-year-old is confined in France away from Los Angeles and the glitz of Hollywood. Since 2001, Johnny Depp owns a villa in the village of Plan-de-la-Tour, near Saint-Tropez. There has long lived with his ex-wife Vanessa Paradis and tries to separate from it for a few months but no buyer, he can always ask his suitcases.

Johnny Depp has chosen to live the current containment, linked to the health crisis, the outbreak of coronavirus, in the South of France. He decided to embark on a new adventure, until then unknown to him : Instagram. The american actor, already has 2.8 million subscribers after only one day of presence on the social network. One of the first to follow him was no surprise that his daughter Lily-Rose. The first picture posted was taken from its wine cellar in his property in Plan-de-la-Tour. Johnny Depp has installed an original design worthy of the saga, the Pirates of The Caribbean.

The home of Johnny Depp always on sale

Two years ago, Johnny Depp, who had decided to make economies, has put up for sale its property in the var for 50 million euros before giving its claims of 15 million euros, according to information from the magazine Capital. It stretches over fifteen acres and includes two swimming pools, a chapel, a kitchen garden, but especially a house of 400 m2 and 12 rooms.

As to its registration surprise on Instagram, Johnny Depp explained his approach to his fans in a video message to eight minutes. He is concerned about the spread of the coronavirus to the world : “I’ve never done anything like that before, I don’t think I ever found a specific reason to do so until now. It is time to open a dialogue, so that the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused many of the tragedies and multiple damages on the lives of the people. Some have lost their work, and not only their work but also their main source of income.” The star also thanked his fans for their recent support in the court case against his ex-wife Amber Heardthat is not being spared by the courts.

