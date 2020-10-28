Johnny Depp will know if he wins or loses lawsuit next November 2

A court will pronounce its sentence on the defamation cause of Hollywood actor Johnny Depp against a British newspaper.

Judge Andrew Nicol will deliver his sentence on the defamation cause of Hollywood actor Johnny Depp against a British newspaper on Monday.

Sentencing will be delivered remotely due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The 57-year-old actor sued News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun, and one of their journalists, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article that said he had been violent towards his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Both Depp and Heard testified before the judge during a three-week hearing in London High Court, exposing their stormy private lives and making allegations of gross domestic abuse, drug use, and love affairs.

Depp told the court that he was never violent towards his ex-wife, that she was lying, and that he had attacked him numerous times. He added that he lost the tip of a finger after she threw a bottle of vodka at him during a fierce fight.

Heard said Depp would turn into a jealous alter ego, “the monster,” after bingeing on drugs and alcohol. He had often threatened to kill her, she told hearings, detailing 14 instances of extreme violence when she said the actor strangled, hit, slapped her, hit her on the head, strangled and kicked her.

The couple met while making “The Rum Diary” in 2011 and married in February 2015, but Heard filed for divorce 15 months later.

The judge has to decide whether Sun’s article caused “serious damage” to Depp’s reputation and whether the allegations made by the newspaper were substantially true.

If the actor wins, his lawyers have argued that he would be “entitled to a very substantial compensation, since only a substantial compensation can begin to compensate him for the damage and anguish that the terrible accusations have had and” punish the lie.

They said that in practice there was a cap on general damages of between 300,000 and 325,000 pounds (the US $ 391,000- US $ 423,600), but argued that Depp should also receive aggravated damages, saying The Sun’s response to his claim had been added to the “damage, anguish and need for vindication.”

If you lose, your reputation will be seriously damaged and you could have a hard time landing big roles in the future, commenters say.

In addition to the London action, Depp also filed a $ 50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in a Virginia court for an opinion piece he wrote in The Washington Post.