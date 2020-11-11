Johnny Depp will receive his full salary despite his exit from Fantastic Beasts 3

The contract that the actor signed with Warner Bros. does not contain any “morality” clause, so they cannot withdraw his payment from Depp.

American actor Johnny Depp would continue to receive his full salary, despite being asked to leave Fantastic Beasts 3.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor had only filmed one scene for the third sequel before he was asked to resign from the role.

The report claims that Warner Bros. will give the actor his full salary regardless of the amount of the contribution he made, due to a contract he made with the firm.

The report says: “As is common with stars of his level, there was no morality clause in his contract, although it was modified with each new installment.”

Last week, Depp announced on Instagram that he would be withdrawing from the franchise.

This came after a UK court ruled against him in a libel case the actor had brought against The Sun editors for an article calling him a “wife-beater.”

Depp’s lawyers have described the judge’s ruling as “flawed”, not considering the innumerable evidence they presented in his defense, so they will appeal the ruling to a higher court.