Johnny Depp would be separated from his girlfriend of 24 years

Johnny Depp and Polina Glen would be separated. The couple began dating while the actor of 56 years is recovering from his tumultuous marriage and divorce with actress Amber Heard.

Recently, the dancer of 24 years has apparently announced that she had left the star of Sweeney Todd and had gone away in his / her country of origin.

A source told the british newspaper Daily Mail that she had struggled to cope with the media attention on her and her relationship.

“Polina hated the attention that this relationship brought, and was all that scary, said the source. It is a low profile in Russia and said to Johnny that her wedding plans were madness. “

The dancer would be told to friends after a few weeks of relationship that the actor of ” Pirates of the Caribbean was eager to meet her father Gennady and his mother, a veterinarian, Irina, who is four years younger than him.

However, the source continued : “Despite the fact that Polina was with Johnny for his fame, it is made discrete when she lived with him, travelling to his work as a choreographer, and then returning home in the evening. Its low profile and its continuous battle with Amber became too much for her. Johnny was busy with his feud with Amber and she did not think it was the right time for them to engage in anything. “

Amber Heard defends itself currently in a case of defamation that her ex-husband launched against it in the beginning of the year, after she wrote an article in the Washington Post, claiming that she had been the victim of domestic violence, and alluding to accusations against Depp that she had removed while their divorce was finalised in January 2017.

Johnny Depp says he has never been violent with his ex-wife and denies her allegations. The case is ongoing.