Johnny Depp would regret of having fallen in love with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp would be willing to do anything to “repair his image”. An anonymous source close to the actor told Hollywood Life : “Johnny has the impression of having been totally manipulated by Amber, and regrets to have been able to be in love with her one day.” While his ex-wife 23 years his junior accused him of domestic violence in 2016, he counter-attacked in march 2019, accusing it to turn Amber, Heard of domestic violence and asks for $ 50 million.

Thin, Johnny Depp worried about his fans

To redemption ?

The anonymous source continued : “Johnny is hopeful that his complaint will give him a redemption next because he had never been in a relationship that has caused so much harm, both on a personal and professional level”. In fact, the ex-companion of Vanessa Paradis in nature and extravagant, is in poor financial health. Fewer roles are available to them, and Disney does not want to re-enlist with him for the next phase of Pirates of the Caribbean.

While the divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been finalised on 13 January 2017, the father of Lily-Ross and Jack would be “hit” because he would not have believed that the Mera d’Aquaman, with which he remained five years, can be as “vindictive”. Next step for him ? “As this trial, the washing of all suspicion for his fans and the studios of Hollywood to know that he is not the monster that Amber has portrayed.”