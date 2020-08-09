Johnny Depp’s attorneys claim video clip reveals Brownish-yellow Heard ‘assaulted’ sis

Media playback is in need of support on your tool Media subtitle Extra fact TELEVISION video footage reveals a lady asking Whitney Henriquez, “did you enter a battle?”

A video clip which Johnny Depp’s attorneys claim reveals his ex-wife Brownish-yellow Heard “assaulted” her sis has actually been revealed to the High Court.

In the video clip, which was provided to his lawful group on Thursday evening, close friends of Whitney Henriquez recommend her sis had “defeat” her and also show up to check her body for swellings.

Mr Depp, 57, is filing a claim against the author of the Sunlight over an on the internet short article that identified him a “other half beater”.

The paper urges it was exact.

In the video clip, which was revealed to the court on the 14 th day of the hearing in London, Ms Henriquez is speaking with close friends by a swimming pool.

One good friend is listened to stating, “did you enter a battle?” and after that “I can not think Brownish-yellow defeat your butt.”

One female shows up to check Ms Henriquez’s cheek and also arm, and also Ms Henriquez is listened to stating she is not mosting likely to speak about it.

Brownish-yellow Heard gets to the High Court on Friday, after providing proof the previous day.





‘ Existing’

Mr Depp’s lawyer, David Sherborne, stated his group got the video clip from “a confidential resource”, after Ms Henriquez stated in court that her sis had actually never ever assaulted her.

He stated the video clip was recorded throughout the recording of a truth tv program in 2006 or 2007 and also was except program, however was “the hurries” – the unedited, raw video footage.

He informed the court: “We were called to describe that Ms Brownish-yellow Heard had a background of physical violence and also assaulting individuals and also this video clip, which was connected, of her sis Whitney was taken soon after Brownish-yellow Heard had actually assaulted her, and also Ms Whitney was shot with individuals talking about the swellings on her face and also body.”

Mr Sherborne stated the freshly divulged video clip product “shows Ms Whitney was existing the other day” which she had actually “customized” her proof “to satisfy her sis’s proof”.

Going back to the testimony box, Ms Henriquez informed the court she had actually been referring in the video clip to a spoken debate she had actually had with her sis and also refuted it had actually been physical.

She stated her close friends were “presuming, attempting to make a story – albeit a poor one – fascinating, absolutely nothing even more”.

On Thursday, Ms Henriquez stated Ms Heard had actually never ever struck her and also refuted being “anxious” of her sis.

She stated she had actually seen Mr Depp punch Ms Heard “actually difficult in the head … numerous times” in Los Angeles in March2015 Ms Henriquez recognized that Ms Heard had actually punched Mr Depp then – however stated it was just “in my protection” due to the fact that Ms Heard thought Mr Depp was mosting likely to press Ms Henriquez down the stairways.

Resolving the court on Friday, Mr Sherborne stated Ms Henriquez’s proof concerning the supposed “stairways occurrence” was “the only celebration on which any type of various other human is expected to have actually experienced” Mr Depp being fierce in the direction of Ms Heard.

” The integrity of Ms Whitney is vital,” he included.

Mr Depp refutes claims he was fierce in the direction of Ms Heard.





Mr Sherborne stated Ms Heard’s proof was that “she was never ever fierce, she (has not) literally assaulted Mr Depp … and also the only celebration is stated to be when she was acting in self-defence”.

” Proof that Ms Heard was fierce in the direction of her sis relates to that concern,” he stated.

‘ Worthless’

Sasha Wass QC, that stands for the Sunlight’s author, Information Team Newspapers (NGN), stated she had actually not know the video clip up until Mr Sherborne informed the court concerning it and also said it was “useless”.

” This is an undated item of movie video footage in situations which seem some kind of fact TELEVISION program, which is flippant, definitely not severe,” she informed the court.

” This is a light-hearted exchange, there is no proof of any type of injuries and also it will certainly take the issue … no additionally.”

Nonetheless, Mr Sherborne, standing for Mr Depp, said: “We claim it is fairly clear from that video clip that not just did Ms Brownish-yellow Heard attack her sis, however it was fairly clear likewise that the injuries that were endured by Ms Whitney Heard are being analyzed by the person that we see on the tape.

” There is no rejection of the truth that Ms Brownish-yellow Heard ‘batter’ Ms Whitney Heard which there are injuries.”

Depp ‘determined’ Heard’s job

Ms Heard’s acting instructor Kristina Sexton has actually likewise been providing proof by video clip web link from Australia.

In a written witness declaration, Ms Sexton stated she had actually satisfied the starlet in 2009 and also both ended up being close friends “fairly rapidly”.

She stated Ms Heard ended up being a “tense” concerning picking movie duties due to the fact that she was “so concerned” concerning Mr Depp’s response.

Ms Sexton declared Mr Depp “determined” his ex-wife’s job and also informed her not to take specific tasks due to the fact that he did not desire her doing “slut components”.

Offering proof, Ms Sexton validated to Mr Depp’s attorney, Eleanor Regulation QC, that she had actually not seen the star “hit, kick or toss anything” at Ms Heard.

Under examining from NGN’s attorney, Ms Wass, Ms Sexton stated she had actually formerly know “spoken battles” in between both however in April 2016, Ms Heard informed her Mr Depp had actually been striking her and also had actually attempted to suffocate her.

The libel situation, which results from complete following week, centres on a write-up released on the Sunlight’s internet site in April 2018 under the heading “Gone Potty: Exactly how can JK Rowling be ‘truly delighted’ spreading other half beater Johnny Depp in the brand-new Superb Monsters movie?”.

The short article pertaining to claims made by Ms Heard, which Mr Depp refutes.