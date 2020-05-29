Johnny Depp’s “paranoid” : Amber Heard-demand expertise of its mental health

The feud between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues. The actress has asked the court to conduct a mental health assessment, a EMI, of her ex-husband, which intends not to let it go, reports the american site The Blast.

Amber Heard thinks that alcohol and drugs have been a correlation with the abuse it has suffered. “The relation to the reality of Johnny depends on his consumption of alcohol and drugsone can read in the legal documents. While the paranoia of Johnny, his delusions and his aggressiveness increased in the course of our relationship, my awareness of his addiction to drugs was also increasing.”

The lawyers of the actor 21 Jump Street have not taken long to retaliate by alleging that it was a violation of privacy, the current state of mind of the actor does not have any link with what had transpired between the ex-spouses in the past. “It is a case of libel in which Mr. Depp proclaims that he does not suffer from disorders, or mental disorders. Thus, the state of Mr. Depp is not ‘controversial’, and there is no valid reason for an EMI to Mr. Depp”said the lawyers of Johnny Depp. In the documents consulted, the lawyer of Depp has made it clear that he was “absurd to think that an EMI éclaircirait now the mental state of Mr. Depp at the time of the ‘hoax’ [Johnny Deep accuse Amber Heard d’avoir “peint ses bleus” sur son visage, NDLR] Ms. Heard in 2016. The actions that Ms. Heard will in the sense of victim blaming under the guise of mental health.”

Johnny Deep has already filed a complaint against Amber Heard, and he asks for $ 50 million in compensation for defamation.

On October 22, 2019, a judge of the State of Virginia had ordered the actor to reveal the contents of his medical records, in particular his consumption of drugs and alcohol at the time of the facts. This folder will need to be submitted no later than November 15, 2019.

The question remains whether justice will be accessing at the request of Amber Heard in this matter as thorny as publicized.