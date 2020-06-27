Join Our Future with Shakira, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Usher, etc

The world waits for a vaccine to protect against the coronavirus. There was thus a campaign (started in may), a conference and a concert to unite and address the global inequalities, and to stop the COVID-19 for the benefit of all.

Stars planetary have responded to this appeal and help raise funds for medical research. Coldplay, Shakira, Myley Cyrus, Usher, Justin Bieber or Christine & The Queens will be the headliners of a concert grand virtual this Saturday.

Artists and other interested parties (David Beckham, Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, Angelique Kidjo, etc.) are responding to the call Unite For Our Future (United for our future) of the European Commission and the NGO Global Citizen that calls on citizens to unite and fight against the huge injustices that our world is facingso that, therefore, equitable access to a future vaccine.

The event will be broadcast on channels of the Canal+ group, but also in the social networks and digital platforms of the european Commission and of the site Overall Objective of the Unit. A donor conference will be held at the same time that this concert