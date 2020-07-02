JOJO RABBIT Foot-from-Terminal on Friday 17th of July 2020

CINECO : JOJO RABBIT, July 17, 2020-17 July 2020, Pied-de-Borne.

CINECO : JOJO RABBIT-Pied-de-Borne-Lozère-2020-07-17

CINECO : JOJO RABBIT 2020-07-17 – 2020-07-17

Outdoor, Standing in the Terminal-Lozère

Pied-de-Borne, united states, 2020, 1h48, French, theatre, burlesque, of the family as soon as 10-11 years of age.

The comedy from Taika Waititi with the Novel, Griffin Davis, Taika Waititi, Scarlett Johansson…

Jojo is a small, solitary German. His vision of the world is put to the test when he discovers that his mother is hiding a young jewish girl in your attic. With only the help of his friend also grotesque and the imaginary, Adolf Hitler, Jojo is going to have to face their blind nationalism.

Much deeper than it seems, the film never sidesteps the complexity of the topics discussed and treated with a nice play in the ruptures of tone. So, a follow up is made with sensitivity to the humanity that is found, well hidden, in his characters and makes us grow at the same time that its young protagonist.

A work, aided by a cast of flawless, a realization that dares anachronism without denigrating its subject, is a timeless story in the form of a giant finger to hatred, racism and stupidity. For us, this is not just a good time : it’s a great movie and a great success !

Single price:€4

United states, 2020, 1h48, French, theatre, burlesque, of the family as soon as 10-11 years of age.

The comedy from Taika Waititi with the Novel, Griffin Davis, Taika Waititi, Scarlett Johansson…

Jojo is a small, solitary German. His vision of the world is put to the test when I…

+33 4 66 45 94 41 http://www.cineco.org/

United states, 2020, 1h48, French, theatre, burlesque, of the family as soon as 10-11 years of age.

The comedy from Taika Waititi with the Novel, Griffin Davis, Taika Waititi, Scarlett Johansson…

Jojo is a small, solitary German. His vision of the world is put to the test when I…

United states, 2020, 1h48, French, theatre, burlesque, of the family as soon as 10-11 years of age.

The comedy from Taika Waititi with the Novel, Griffin Davis, Taika Waititi, Scarlett Johansson…

Jojo is a small, solitary German. His vision of the world is put to the test when he discovers that his mother is hiding a young jewish girl in your attic. With only the help of his friend also grotesque and the imaginary, Adolf Hitler, Jojo is going to have to face their blind nationalism.

Much deeper than it seems, the film never sidesteps the complexity of the topics discussed and treated with a nice play in the ruptures of tone. So, a follow up is made with sensitivity to the humanity that is found, well hidden, in his characters and makes us grow at the same time that its young protagonist.

A work, aided by a cast of flawless, a realization that dares anachronism without denigrating its subject, is a timeless story in the form of a giant finger to hatred, racism and stupidity. For us, this is not just a good time : it’s a great movie and a great success !

Single price:€4

2020-07-17 2020-07-17