Jojo Rabbit : the wonderful comedy-drama is available on VOD

Jojo Rabbitthe comedy director's whimsical Taika Waititi comes out on VOD at SFR, a few weeks after winning the Oscar for the Best adapted screenplay. Satirical comedy, and yet infinitely feel goodthe film tells the story of Jojo, a young German during the second world war, that was the worst imaginary friends…

Jojo Rabbitit is a little bit like if Wes Anderson met with the film Life Is Beautiful of Roberto Benigni. A light comedy, with a great sense of irony, told through a parent-child relationship in a dramatic context : that of the Second World War.

As in the song of Jean-Jacques Goldman, Born in 17 to Leidenstadtwhich raises the question “Would we be those who resist, or the sheep of a flock, if it had to be more than words ?”, the film by Taika Waititi adopts a point of view original. A small German boy of 10 years during the war, that needs to go into a camp of the hitler youth like other go to the scouts. Even worse, he has an imaginary friend, who is none other… than Adolf Hitler. Taking up the discourse nazi without necessarily understanding it, much to the chagrin of his mother (played by an impeccable Scarlett Johansson), Jojo sees his entire life turned upside-down the day he discovers a young jewish girl hidden in him. And strangely, it does not look like what the nazi propaganda was able to tell…

Jojo Rabbit, laughing to tears

There are the wacky, the absurd, but also a lot of sense in Jojo Rabbit. Full of humanity, well that within a period yet incredibly dehumanised, the film manages to say about it through his point of view well away from the manichean “the Germans were all villains”. When the wave of hatred hitler had been unleashed, they were even in the first line. Taika Waititi, who had already proved the relevance of his humor in the tone phlegmatic in Thor : Ragnarok or the incredible Vampires in Privacy (the series that is inspired is a true wonder), doubtless sign with Jojo Rabbit his biggest film to date. But also the role of his life ?

Because it is the director himself, a new zealander of jewish descent and maori, which embodies Adolf Hitler, appearing régulèrement to the sides of the not-awful Jojo for him to wear board (often bad). A true exercise of style, which may remind one of Charlie Chaplin in The Dictatorbut in much more nuanced. A proof that we can really laugh at everything, as long as it is done with talent. And Jojo Rabbit overflows, provided that tenderness, humor and poetry.

Jojo Rabbitalready one of the best films of the year 2020