Jojo Siwa addresses the accusations terrible ” black-faced after a video clip

Jojo Siwa expresses himself.

Friday, the 26th of June, internet users have criticized the star of Nickelodeon’s 17-year-old have filed a young dancer in the Music video for the “non-stop”, which seems to wear a facial makeup color brown, and the ears of the monkey. In the visual on the theme of the circus, published in the June 19, Jojo occurs with several dancers dressed in various costumes of animals.

The comments on the YouTube video have been disabled after some have compared the composition of the dancer in black face. Others have also claimed to have been blocked by Jojo for reviewing the video clip.

“When is that @itsjojosiwa going to talk to the girl with the black face, on his last clip?” to a user twitter. Another added, “… it is safe to say that the white privilege and ignorance are what he chooses to use his platform to millions of children.”

Jojo has shared a long statement in response, which read in part: “I would like to talk about the clip that we recorded for ‘NONSTOP’ in February. We are talking about children who are dressed as circus animals! Person in my video is the use of a black face. It is horrible that someone thinks of her. The children are dressed in costumes of animals to paint the faces to look like animals, playing an important role. “