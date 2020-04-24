Jojo Siwa and Miley Cyrus are the goals of BFF dancing up a storm during the rehearsal

After the meeting Miley Cyrus for the first time earlier this week, it looks like Jojo Siwa trail around his idol.

Thursday, march 5, the star of 16-year-old made on social networks to share a photo of her and Miley look like best friends after meeting while working in the same rehearsal studio.

“Sometimes the worst days turn into the best days! I have not had the best day today and then … THIS. Miley is the reason I do what I do today. Since DAY 1, I loved her, she is my inspiration since I was 2 years old,” Jojo wrote on Instagram. “today I met miley and I had the best conversation of my life with her. it is a day that I would never have thought to happen. and now a day I will never forget. @mileycyrus you are a human golden and I am so glad that I met you and you we’re so nice! Thank you for being you, you changed my life today. I love you. ”

This weekend, while Miley is preparing to feature at the next World Bush Bushfire Relief Friday, march 13, Jojo joined her during the rehearsals and both dance up a storm.