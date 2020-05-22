Jojo Siwa applauds a star of Dance Moms for Shading Abby Lee Miller

Let’s just say Brooke Hyland not at the top of Abby Lee Millerof the pyramid this week.
Moms of dance star become queen of the tweens Jojo Siwa came to the defense of their former dance teacher when Brooke Hyland has published a TikTok shady on his current relationship with Abby Lee. In the clip, removed from, which can be accessed hereBrooke says that she has received a new suggestion from friends Facebook Abby Lee before turning the camera to shake his head and cringe.
“It is one thing not to add it again” said Jojo, adding: “This is another of the show …”
As fans of Moms of dance remember, Brooke and her younger sister Paige Hyland cut ties with the studio of dance competitive and the reality tv series after their mom Kelly Hyland entered into a physical altercation with Abby Lee.
Their dynamic became so tumultuous in 2014, that Abby Lee has filed a lawsuit against Kelly, which was eventually rejected.
Kelly then filed two lawsuits (one of which has requested $ 5 million in damages) against Miller and Collins Avenue Entertainment, alleging emotional distress, breach of contract, defamation and assault. In 2015, Abby Lee and Kelly had settled their drama legal.
Jojo is one of the few Moms of dance of the stars who remain loyal to Abby Lee all these years later.
She said Us weekly in a recent maintenance“I think Abby has been hurt by a lot of people and it is really, really, really sad that a lot of people will talk to him more.”
“The same thing with many producers of Moms of dance. It’s just sad because Abby is really a good person “, explained the teenager.” Even if you see it, yell and scream at children on television, as Abby has done seven stars. I would not do it without it. Maddie and Mackenzie (Ziegler) would not be where they are today without Abby. “
Making reference to his legal battles and his health problems, Joey added: “She has gone through in recent years, and it has not a lot of people. It’s just sad. I try to be there for everyone, you know? There is enough of love! “
Brooke, however, has not responded to the applause of Jojo. Instead, she focused on the maintenance of its 3.5 million subscribers Instagram update on life away from the dance floor.
