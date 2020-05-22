Jojo Siwa applauds a star of Dance Moms for Shading Abby Lee Miller

Let’s just say Brooke Hyland not at the top of Abby Lee Millerof the pyramid this week.

Moms of dance star become queen of the tweens Jojo Siwa came to the defense of their former dance teacher when Brooke Hyland has published a TikTok shady on his current relationship with Abby Lee. In the clip, removed from, which can be accessed hereBrooke says that she has received a new suggestion from friends Facebook Abby Lee before turning the camera to shake his head and cringe.

“It is one thing not to add it again” said Jojo, adding: “This is another of the show …”

As fans of Moms of dance remember, Brooke and her younger sister Paige Hyland cut ties with the studio of dance competitive and the reality tv series after their mom Kelly Hyland entered into a physical altercation with Abby Lee.