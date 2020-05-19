JoJo Siwa breeze social media, leaving slaughter in Viral TikTok

The star of Nickelodeon celebrates christmas eve with a video TikTok ” wipe “, where she throws her classic look for a style more relaxed and natural, and Twitter just can’t handle it.

This is not the first time JoJo Siwa let fall her hair in recent weeks, but the video “wipe” that she shared with her TikTok on the eve of his 17th anniversary has many fans speculating that the star of the child teases a future less technicolor.

Many say that it is an indication that perhaps the time JoJo with Nickelodeon is nearing its end. The former star of “Dance Moms” has signed with the mark in 2017, and has since spawned an empire of a brand.

Throughout, she has maintained her looks and energetic performance style, including the high ponytail, the arc massif, the sparks of color rainbow in everything she wears and a level of energy that can only be described as a sugar high on a sugar high.

She even brought all these braggarts to “The Masked Singer” last season, although everyone knew immediately that this was it.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

In this new short clip that has been watched almost 14 million times on her page TikTok, JoJo is seen in the process of cleaning a mirror in his look of signature before wiping the glass and turning into a teenager looks more typical, with her hair down in a casual outfit. T-shirt.

The video is part of a trend to “wipe” on the platform of social media where people are aware of the transformations are instantaneous and dramatic, but the legend of JoJo pointing out that tomorrow is his birthday, makes one think that this indicates the direction that she will follow in her career after she turned 17.

If this is the case, it is a difficult path that many have preceded it, including Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez. Although one could say that everything went well, it was certainly a rocky road will lead for many to reach adulthood.

While the name of JoJo has exploded on Twitter on this video, the fans began to speculate on what this could mean, in a humorous – or disturbing – that she could follow the path the more salacious than some of its predecessors.

Still others have oddly decided that this video had shades of lesbian, and this has created a strange debate online. In other words, there have been reactions all over the world on the subject of a change of style simple – although dramatic – to the point that JoJo Siwa was part of the Top 10 on Twitter in the depths of the night.

You can see some of the reactions interesting – and strange – to his video below. And with his upcoming birthday on Tuesday, we will discover can be all of what it means, where applicable:

The contract of Jojo Siwa ends soon and she ends up releasing, and I can put me

His era can't be tamed to come

This rotation has given very big … you know vibration

WHEN JOJO SIWA DYED HER HAIR DARK BROWN AND GETS A middle PART AND DRESSES REGULAR AS A TEENAGE girl NORMAL ONCE HIS CONTRACT ENDED >>>

in three years, jojo siwa's going to be like ruby rose and come out as a lesbian butch mark my words

When Jojo Siwa publishes a Tik Tok Of in the process of dropping her hair and people think she is a lesbian ?? Twitter wtf

I don't think that to let down his hair to make Jojo Siwa a lesbian, but go on twitter

Dear God, tell me that it is not true that the contract jojo siwa is nearing its end – the only thing that holds the society is on the verge of collapse

Okay, you say that Jojo Siwa seems a lesbian just because she does not wear things colored and decided to look a little more average?!? !!? Ok twitter, wtf, just wtf.

Who knew that a Tik Tok it would seem to everyone that Jojo Siwa is a lesbian

Jojo Siwa is finally freed from his contract tomorrow, which means another star child who will be a failure

jojo siwa at the time her contract expires and she can live her phase of cyrus miley unleashed

Jojo Siwa knowing at what point it will be powerful after the end of his contract

as I like to instantly jojo siwa now that his contract ends tomorrow …

