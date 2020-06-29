JoJo Siwa dyed her blonde hair dark brown, which stuns fans

JoJo Siwa has not finished to change the look.

The former star of ” Dance Moms “, 17 years old, was given a first glimpse of a different style to her fans when she dropped her hair and dropped his tail of a horse feature in a recent video of TikTok.

But all those who thought that this election was as bold as the Siwa were willing to be bad. On Saturday, the pop star made a big change by dyeing her hair platinum blonde to a dark shade of brown.

Through the publication of a video TikTok in the tube, 2010 Miley Cyrus ” Can’t Be Tamed “, Siwa has demonstrated the transformation, garnering over 9 million visits and almost 2 million ratings.

@itsjojosiwa ………. I original sound – rubyroseturner

“No Jojo, with the music that Miley has done when it has begun to change. I’m so excited,” commented a fan. “It has changed the game in a single Tik Tok,” wrote another. “She is really Hannah Montana,” said a third.

On Instagram, the enthusiasm was so great. Even the former dance teacher of Siwa, Abby Lee Miller, has been surprised by your change, which indicates : “AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA.