JoJo Siwa is back to blonde after the transformation of the brunette hair

Jojo Siwa still has changed his hair.

Only a few days after revealing that she had dyed her brown star viral has presented a new transformation of hair shocking in social networks. Taking to Instagram, Siwa has shared that she had returned to her blonde locks and iconic showed her hair kissed by the sun in a selfie.

“the brown hair were fun,” she captioned the snapshot, where she can be seen wearing her hair lighter in his famous combo of bow of the unicorn large size of the tail of a horse. ” but the blond is my thing !!! “

Some fans were upset to see The moms of the dance the alum is separated from her dark ‘ do. In the comments section, a fan wrote: “Aweee loved it, but your beautiful no matter what. “Another wrote:” Nooooo, it looked the best coffee. “Surprised by the quick response, another commented,” how are you gone from blonde, to brunette to blonde again in 2 [minutes]? ”

This is not the first time that Siwa changes of look.