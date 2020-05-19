JoJo Siwa is under contract, but it control over its brand than you think

JoJo Siwa may be signed to a contract of global talent with Nickelodeon at the age of 13 years, but this does not mean that it is only their puppet. On the eve of her 17th birthday, Siwa has released a rare video of her without her hair and her clothes to the signature, and people began to speculate that his contract with the conglomerate of popular media is ending soon. A lot of people have begun to express their joy that Siwa to finally become herself and act her age. But, the young woman of 17 year old has more control over its brand as most people think.

JoJo Siwa | Stephen J. Cohen / .

Fans of JoJo Siwa are always surprised by her age

With costumes glittering, his boundless energy and his behavior is happy, it is clear that the target audience of Siwa is the young children. In fact, many people are surprised to discover that Siwa was in fact 17 years of age given the way it is marketed. People think that the contract of Siwa, obliges him to behave in a manner younger than her, but Siwa has refuted this claim several times. In fact, in an interview with Time, Siwa has confessed that the leaders of Nickelodeon had asked him when she would be ready to ” grow up “, but she decided that she was in no hurry to do so.

What part of the personality of Siwa is based on his contract?

Others have expressed the idea that the personality of Siwa was the result of his contract with Nickelodeon. But fans who have followed the multi-millionaire of its day of Dance Moms know that this is probably not the case. Siwa has always been a character larger than life. It has always been too enthusiastic and filled to the brim with an unparalleled energy. In fact, when Siwa met Pam Kaufman (president of Viacom Nickelodeon global consumer products) for the first time, Kaufman told Siwa that she could mitigate his act “JoJo”.

“The third time I met Pam, she said:” You know, you don’t need to come to these meetings, all JoJo. You can simply go back to normal. “And I said:” Pam, we need to have a conversation, because I need you to know that this is my normal. This is my life. There is no other secret. There is no one else. I am literally JoJo. I wear clothes of light every day. I wear the curls of glossy hair. I have been wearing boots. I sing in the music fun. I’m talking really strong. I talk fast and I talk a lot. This is who I am, ” said Siwa about the meeting.

The star of TikTok has some control over its brand

Siwa also has its word to say about the products marketed in the framework of his contract. “My hand is in everything, with a lot of other people’s hands. It is not as if I was creating a hoody and we publish it online, but I have what is called a ” style guide “, has confessed to Siwa. The young woman of 17 years was also the last word on all images, graphics, colors and fonts of its branded merchandise. In addition, the alum-Dance Moms is also known to change the scripts, ensuring that the general tone of what she says works for its target audience.

That will make Siwa when it will be released from his contract?

Although the contract of Siwa plays definitely a role in how it is perceived by the public, it was certainly still a certain degree of control. Now that his contract comes to expiration, it will be interesting to see how his unique brand is involved. Only time will tell what will be the next step for the young entrepreneur.