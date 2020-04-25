JoJo Siwa on Masked Singer’s Secret, The Kardashians, and the sale of 80 million arcs

JoJo Siwa and his side-pony have been caught this week on “The singer hidden” putting an end to his time as a T-Rex on the competition series.

The YouTube star, who has more than 10 million subscribers, has received the boot after his performance of the version of Pussycat Doll’s “Jai Ho” in Wednesday’s episode. Jenny McCarthy was the only one to have guessed correctly that it was the dino dancing, while others are approached by launching the name of Maddie Ziegler, costar of “Dance Moms” in the ring.

The revelation has not been a huge shock for a lot of people watching at home, because the personality is huge, the stage presence and the dance moves of 16 years were gifts to the dead for many of his fans.

TooFab has met Siwa by phone on Thursday, where she revealed how she had taken his distances with the company, what it’s like behind-the-scenes of the show and how it was close to the family Kardashian.

How have you dealt with the people that you were asking if you were in the show? Because not a lot of people have guessed that you were the T-Rex before the revelation.

It was difficult. When people asked, I didn’t answer. I’ve been lucky because as soon as people began to understand that it was me, that is when the quarantine took place, so nobody could ask me. Two days before my episode, I’ve been airing unmasked was supposed to be the Kids ‘ Choice Awards, and I said to myself, oh my God, the red carpet is going to be a mess because everyone is going to ask me questions about it and I can’t talk about it. And then it was postponed.

Were you surprised that the judges were close in their assumption of Maddie Ziegler?

This is crazy. They have guessed Maddie as right away, this is crazy. I think that with the judges, they guess the one that comes to mind first and it is logical, you hear “Dance,” and it is gone, it’s Maddie.

Have you thought to somewhat change your ways, because your character is so distinctive?

This is the problem. I tried to hide who I was at the beginning, but there was simply no way to hide it. When my song begins, I’m going to have this energy classic JoJo and there’s nothing I can do.

Someone has he been caught until now that you really surprised?

Bella Thorne. I am the generation that grew up with Shake It Up, it was my show, I love Shake It Up. Bella Thorne and me have a mutual friend, but we have never met nor done anything. To say that we were in the same room, doing the same show and she has just been unmasked, literally the week before me, this is crazy. I feel that I should reach today.

Who is your favorite to win and which, in your opinion, lies under this mask?

I have no guess. Who I want to win, this is T-Rex, but I don’t think it will happen. The astronaut also, the astronaut was my friend.

What it looks like-does it behind the scenes, when you interact with people?

It is so weird, because you’re like I know that it’s someone really cool and someone that I know and love but I can’t talk or do anything. We are of course hidden, so every time we see, it is when we are in complete costume. The astronaut and me, we would like to give fives, we were both hanging out in the wings.

Why did you choose Jai Ho and how she sings with Nicole Scherzinger?

It was really fun to sing at the end of the episode. This is one of the coolest things of all time. You can sing Jai Ho with the person who wrote it is crazy. Nicole is a sweetheart and so encouraging. Sing his song, it was an honor.

What has been the most fun to do this show?

Obviously, the crew. They were amazing. I met so many incredible people. I have learned to know them and there has been, not the drama, but one of the people of the wardrobe had the hots for one of the producers. I listened to her flirt with him, and then I talked after. She gave him a nickname and I started to call her by that nickname and he said to me: “Wait, where did you hear that? The vibrations on the plate were so much fun.

You’ve talked about the Kardashian in the show and said in another interview that Kim and stay in touch. Looks like this relationship and does it surprise you to have it?

This is the case, every day. It is – this whole family, honestly – Kim is amazing. Kanye is so adorable. We repeat all the time in the same place and I see Kanye more than Kim. When I repeat, I see it once or twice a week and it is always very nice. He always comes and says hello, or to invite me home and I say hello there. These are such good people and it is fun to get to know good people.

How was the self-isolation? We have seen the choreography that you have learned on Instagram.

Oh yeah, I did a lot of dancing. I’m busy. I eat very well and I’m training a lot, I feel really good. I play a lot of games with my family, we play Monopoly every day. I have filmed a lot of videos, mounted, all of these things. I have resisted well.

Among the choreographies that you have taken so far, what has been the most difficult? The phone was impressive.

The phone was hard enough. I learned to Love the Game – I did a lot of dances to Lady Gaga – it was really difficult. I think it was the most difficult. People were like, why your grass is blue. Because it is so much fun!

Your new home seems to be a great place for social distancing, with the room of the candy and the 7-11.

It really is. I’d rather be here than anywhere else, this is perfect!

What do you expect once the quarantine is over?

The tour returns, we will soon be announcing the new dates. Everything is reprogrammed because the world is upside down at this time. The strange thing is that, normally, each has its own difficulties, each has its own issues with which he must cope. At this time, everyone in the world is facing this same problem. We’ll all get there together, eventually we will get back to normal, but for the moment we pause a second.

You said in a Forbes interview, you’ve sold 80 million bows – to what extent do you think that this is crazy?

This is crazy. To think that there are so many bows sold is crazy.

This should also be a good way to calm the critics who are not necessarily lovers of the style.

This fact. It is really nice, for the people who didn’t want me to be anything. I’m like, well, I am.

“The Masked Singer” is broadcast Wednesday on Fox.