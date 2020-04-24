JoJo Siwa reveals her boyfriend rumor Elliot Brown

Is this JoJo Siwa have a boyfriend?

E! Own Jason Kennedy be found to ask this question even in this clip of the all-new Monday In the room. While the journalist of entertainment visit the house colored in Siwa, he sees a framed photo of the YouTube star and her boyfriend presumed, Elliot Brown.

“Is this what you want to say something about this? Is this a buddy, someone with whom you’re cool, you love well, you go out?” Asked about Kennedy.

The sensation of the Internet, which is famous North West Starstruck, dance strategically around the answer to this question by calling him “a friend of the family.”

"I actually talked to him about how I was going to answer this question, because I said to myself," I know that it's going to happen at a certain time ", " the Moms of dance relay veterans. "Elliot is his name, he is a friend of the family since, oh my God. I've known him since he was eight years old! Since I was eight years old."