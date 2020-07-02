JoJo Siwa reveals how he dealt with insults “medium-sized” reviews

Sticks and stones.

Tuesday night New night: Kids Editionsensation on the Internet JoJo Siwa sitting with a journalist Natalie Morales and they are open on the ups and downs of fame. More precisely, the superstar of YouTube has shared how he did in the face of heavy criticism online.

“I’ve heard everything under the sun on me. I heard my hair, I have learned that I am a baby, I have heard that I am a little giant, I have heard that I am a kid, I learned that it was great, ” said Siwa to the Legal entities. “I try to respond by the comedy. People are going to go through the house and scream things that are very hurtful. And I always find the return will be the most fun. “

Despite their positive responses, Siwa, has suggested that the criticism get to him at times.

She added: “I want to say, can be difficult. And it hurts, but as a person, you want people to be nice and never, never, never please everybody. “