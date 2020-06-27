Jojo Siwa says goodbye to her blonde hair and throws a big transformation

JoJo Siwa is this you?!

The star of 17 years, comes to understand his famous blonde hair and revealed an important transformation in Instagram. Friday night, the YouTube sensation has shown its transformation into a capillary, in which it revealed its brown color.

“wait…,” she captioned her short video clip.

In the images, JoJo is introduced in the framework of the swinging of his famous ponytail side with an accessory bow pink solid. You know, the usual. Shortly after, she broke away and left the viewers in suspense.

She was not long in entering the room and show off your new “do”. She revealed her brown hair and gave it volume with its loose curls. He has always maintained his signature style and cut hair on the side.

This is not the first time in recent months that the star of 17 years to change your look. Before his birthday in may, she cut off his famous ponytail to let his hair wild and free. She shook the waves of the beach to your special day.