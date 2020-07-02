JoJo Siwa: the YouTube star has left her “crying for hours” by the people “driving at me and shouting bad things” News | Events and the Arts

The YouTube star JoJo Siwa says that she was left “crying for hours” after people have been directed to the house, screaming, ” something very nasty “.

The girl adored the arc of Nebraska has found stardom by singing and dancing down the line, after having appeared for the first time in the reality show american Dance Moms at the age of 12 years.

Today to 17 years of age, the vlogueuse has more than 11.4 million subscribers, but it said that the news for kids NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition, to be famous, it can sometimes be difficult.

“There are times when I’m joking and I would say once every three months, all I do is put everything in a bottle,” he said.

“And then I’m out of here for only one night and I make a small pause and cry for three hours. Then I take a shower and call me good and I put on my poker face. “

Siwa said that the ill-treatment he had suffered could be very personal, including comments about your hair line and insults, describing her as ” baby “, ” giant baby “, “kid” and ” big “.

But she said she remained positive in the face of hostility.

“I try to respond by the comedy. People are going to go through the house and scream things that are very hurtful. And I always find the answer that the more fun, ” he said.

She added: “I want to say that this can be difficult. And it hurts, but as a person, you want people to be nice and never, never, never please everybody. “

Siwa, said that the program caters to those who love to go through the tough times.

“If you ever feel depressed, please know that the people who are your people, know your family, know your dog,” he said.

“You know that these living beings that are really there for you. “

The comments come after the young artist has been criticized earlier this week after what some people have said that a dancer in one of his clips had the face painted black.

Siwa said that the black make-up was an animal in the video on the theme of the circus, which featured dancers dressed as wild animals, such as tigers and zebras.