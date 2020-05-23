JoJo Siwa welcomes the co-star of Dance Moms for Shading Abby Lee Miller

It all started with a suggestion from friend FaceBook.

JoJo Siwa was not there for his co-star, “Dance Moms” Brook Hyland throwing a shadow on their former coach, Abby Lee Miller, in a TikTok removed since.

In the clip, Brook showed her viewers that she had a new suggestion to friend FaceBook that was intended for an Abby Lee, who was known to be quite hard with the girls during workouts, reducing them often, as well as their mothers, to tears.

After having posted the notification on his laptop, Brook turned the camera to himself and shook his head as if to say “no issue” while adding a grin.

Well, that didn’t make it to JoJo who was able to defend his mentor with a few clicks of the keys.

“It is one thing not to add it again, it is another to publish…,” wrote Joey in the comments section of the TikTok.

While Brooke and her sister Paige have broken the ties with Abby Lee after their mother, Kelly, has been accused of assault for altercation with the dance teacher (the charges were dismissed later), JoJo has maintained a relationship with Abby Lee.

In an interview with US Weekly, the sensation viral has said that she was sad about the situation between Abby Lee and the other participants of ” Dance Moms “.

“In fact, I speak more to Abby than anyone of the series “, she explained. “I think Abby has been hurt by a lot of people and it is really, really, really sad that a lot of people will talk to him more. “

During this time, JoJo has recently shared a “wipe” TikTok where she exchanged her hair, incidentally, flamboyant look for a more ” mature “.

All on the eve of her 17th birthday.

As for Brook, she has not yet responded to the comment of JoJo.

