Joker 2 : These questions asked about the potential sequel

After the success of Joker, Loganthe trilogy The Dark Knight… One is inevitably asked why the darker films walked as much. If there is no answer “type” to this question, the fans seem fond of discovering the many facets of their wicked favorite. Joker Todd Phillips has helped meet this need and has created a sensation at the box-office. This new interpretation of the Prince of the Crime has rained a lot to the fans, it was evident, therefore, that Warner is considering offering a follow-up Joker. If at the present time, nothing has been officially confirmed, here are the questions that one is still on Joker 2.

The next film, will it be a direct sequel ?

Joker

When the idea of a suite of Joker has been mentioned, the opinions of the fans were mixed. There were the enthusiastic ones and the grumblers, who felt a Joker 2 would exist only for the sole purpose of making money. It is perhaps this that has thought the film’s director, Todd Phillips, who was not really reluctant at first. As the interpreter of the villain, Joaquin Phoenix, he is not reluctant, but all depends on the conditions. And this is the problem : it is not yet known if Joker 2 would be a direct sequel or a sort of spin-off. In all cases, the project will certainly not be put on the rails before a few years, then Warner and key stakeholders have the time to discuss this.

Joker will be the main Antagonist ?

Joker

In the feature-length film, you really could discover how Arthur Fleck was transformed into Joker. This sad man has made his suffering a force, and God knows how powerful it is now. The whole movie was centered on his character, his flaws and his strengths, but is there enough bankable to be once again the only “hero” of a second component ? According to us, the Prince of Crime is full of many facets then it could be the single antagonistic Joker 2 without that, you get bored. However, if the result fits more into the DC universe Comics, he could see other enemies of Batman on his path.

Joker (Arthur Fleck) is it the true Prince of Crime ?

Joker

A theory would be that only a part of the film Joker the reality of Arthur Fleck. The character of Joaquin Phoenix would he have been able to inspire the true Prince of Crime ? Arthur Fleck fit the profile of the killer searched, the police therefore arrested, but is he the real culprit of all this history ? After all, you could cross many of the characters dressed as a clown in the streets… Nothing says to us that everything we saw is true. It may be that the film we showed what Arthur Fleck was in the head… Several elements of the Joker would support this crazy theory, but it would have to Joker 2 we confirmed ! For sure, Todd Phillips, very secret about the mysteries of his film, has not contradicted this idea.

Batman will he part of the Joker 2 ?

Arthur Fleck and Bruce Wayne child

To change, Joker has been able to exist independently of Batman in a movie. Unfortunately, it took a while to even make a nod to Bruce Wayne, then it was not necessary to the plot. Warner has taken that Batman is part of the film ? It is certain that if a direct result there is, it will be more easy to integrate the man-bat scenario. In Joker, Batman is only a child. Maybe if the second component of this spell in several years, Arthur Fleck could cross the road the young vigilante of Gotham, played by Robert Pattinson ?

Joker 2 will lead to a trilogy (or will-t-it of the story) ?

Joker

In addition to a sequel, one wonders necessarily whether Warner bros is planning a trilogy for Joker. According to some american media, that would be the plan, but for the time being, these are only speculations. Anyway, the Warner must be careful not to disappoint the fans, who are very attached to the original work of Todd Phillips. This interpretation of the Prince of Crime will remain in the annals, and we hope to discover plenty of other projects in this genre !