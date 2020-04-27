Jon Bernthal would be joining Will Smith in the biopic “King Richard”

(Relaxnews) – If the negotiations are successful, the actor of “The Walking Dead” will give the reply to Will Smith in this film based on the life of Richard Williams, the father of the famous tennis players the u.s., has unveiled Deadline. The release of the film has already been set at 25th November in the United States

Jon Bernthal would be in negotiations to integrate the cast of “King Richard” for Warner Bros. There should embody Rick Macci, the cooach of female tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

Will Smith plays the lead role of Richard Williams, the father of the girls wonders. Saniyya Sidney and-a-Half Singleton have been announced in the roles of the young Venus and Serena, while Aunjanue Ellis will lend his features to Brandi Williams, the matriarch.

A central role for Jon Bernthal as Rick Macci was the coach who découvet the emerging talent of Venus and Serena Williams when they were only nine and ten years old. After having agreed to a contract with Richard, their father, the coach Macci has resulted in young girls and revealed their talent, while allowing them to have a childhood. In his career, Rick Macci has coached the women’s tennis Maria Sharapova, Jennifer Capriati and Andy Roddick. The story of the movie will be more centered on the life of Richard Williams and the tests to which it has had to face.

The film will be directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and produced by Will Smith. If no date, French has not been mentioned for the time being, “King Richard” should be out on the 25th of November 2020 in movie theatres in the united states.

In the meantime, Jon Bernthal is a poster of a yet another biopic, “Le Mans 66” James Mangold, Oscar-nominated 2020. It will also be cast in the prequel series “The Sopranos” called “The Many Saints of Newark”, which is due September 23, 2020, in the French theatres.

Thanks to the success of the series “The Walking Dead”, the career of Jon Bernthal has taken off, allowing you to unplug the main role of the series “The Punisher”.